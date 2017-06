GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Bellin Run 10K takes place on the second Saturday in June in Green Bay.

The Bellin Run starts and finishes on Webster Avenue in front of Bellin Hospital. The event uses an assigned corral start to ensure the Bellin Run is safe and enjoyable and allows participants the opportunity for peak performance.

7:50 a.m. National Anthem

7:53 a.m. Wheelchair Division Start

8:00 a.m. 10K Start

10:45 a.m. Awards

Bellin Run 10K and Children's Run registrants can pick up their packets at the Registration tent in Astor Park from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Road Closures around Astor Park begin at 2 p.m. Friday in preparation for the Expo and events. There is parking available in the surrounding neighborhoods. For a list of Friday event, click here.

Make sure to share your bib number with friends and family so they can sign up for real-time race updates. For more information and to sign up, click here.

The Bellin Run shuttle service will be available to race-day participants and spectators, helping ease congestion.

Buses will load participants at two locations in downtown Green Bay:

Main Street (south side, 400 block), across from the Hyatt Regency Green Bay

N. Madison Street (east side, 600 block), south of WPS parking lots

Shuttles will pick up runners at both locations from 6:30-7:20 a.m.

Return shuttles will depart from the east end of Astor Park on S. Roosevelt St., running steadily from 9 a.m.-noon.

On Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, numerous roads near Bellin Hospital will be closed to traffic.

Road closures for Friday, June 9, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. include:

Clay Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street

Porlier Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street

Eliza Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street

Roosevelt Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street

Road closures for Saturday, June 10, start at 4 a.m. They include:

4-9 a.m.: East Mason Street (eastbound) from Webster Avenue to Clay Street

4 a.m.-noon: Clay Street from East Mason Street to Eliza Street

4 a.m.-noon: Porlier Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street

4 a.m.-noon: Eliza Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street

4 a.m.-noon: Webster Avenue from East Mason Street to Porlier Street

7:45-10 a.m.: Webster Avenue from Porlier Street to Greene Avenue

8-9:45 a.m.: Greene Avenue from Webster Avenue to East River Drive

8-10:15 a.m.: East River Drive from Greene Avenue to St. Joseph Street

8-10:15 a.m.: St. Joseph Street from East River Drive to Libal Street

8-10:30 a.m.: Libal Street and Baird Street from St. Joseph Street to Garland Street

8-10:30 a.m.: Garland Street from Baird Street to Irwin Avenue

8-10:30 a.m.: Irwin Avenue from Garland Street to Hastings Street

8-10:45 a.m.: Hastings Street from Baird Street to S. Clay Street

8-11 a.m.: S. Clay Street from Hastings Street to Eliza Street

Patients needing to access Bellin Hospital are encouraged to be mindful of these recommended detours:

From the west on Mason Street:

Take the Monroe Street/Downtown exit, turn right on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to the emergency rooms.

From the east on Mason Street:

Take the Monroe Street/Downtown exit, turn left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to the emergency rooms.

From the north on Webster Avenue:

the suggested alternate route is right on Chicago Street, left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street, left on Van Buren Street to the emergency rooms.

From the south:

the suggested alternate route is north on Riverside Drive/Hwy. 57/Monroe, right on Porlier Street, left on Van Buren Street to the emergency rooms.

Emergency room access to both Bellin and St. Vincent hospitals will not be hindered during the road race and related events.