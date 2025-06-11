Landscaping with Lauren: Father's Day backyard gift ideas

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Meteorologist Lauren Larsen meets with Joe Lowney and learns the ins and outs of one of the latest grill models. We talk all things grilling, fires and backyard design ahead of Father's Day weekend.

(The following is a transcription of the recorded interview, with additional details added for the website. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

We are a few days away from Father’s Day, which to me has always been about spending time with family, most of the time outside.

We are here with Joe Lowney to talk about all the fun things Lowney’s has to offer to enjoy the summertime, or, more specifically, Father’s Day. First let’s talk about the grill we are standing in front of.

Joe says this is a Blaze grill and when you think about Father’s Day you think about grilling. This particular grill we are standing in front of is the “mac daddy of grills.”

Joe has one at his house and it comes with a lifetime warranty and an infrared burner. The warming plate is removable. Joe says it won’t get in the way of flipping burgers.

In previous episodes of Landscaping with Lauren, we have talked about customizing lots of things at Lowney’s like decks or pergolas. Now, how can we customize a grill?

Joe says Lowney's staff meet with a customer first to discuss their needs, then an architect and a landscape designer can create a custom outdoor space. Lowney's offers anything from built-in grills, to arbors.

Lowney's also sells Breeo fire pits. Joe says the Breeo fire pit is a nice alternative to a regular fire pit because is portable and smokeless. Joe says the double-wall technology allows the fire to reach high temperatures and re-burn the smoke.