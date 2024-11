It’s a wet start to the day in Northeast Wisconsin. Rain totals range from a tenth of an inch to half an inch. Temperatures remain above normal for today.

As we continue throughout the day, the rain moves further to the east but the clouds are here to stay.

We will start to see some sunshine Friday afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 50s. Mostly sunny and mid 50s for Saturday as well.

Another shot at some rain Sunday morning before another large rain system next week.