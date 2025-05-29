Forecast: Warmer to end Spring

The area of low pressure responsible for yesterday's gloomy weather has moved east, but lingering moisture could produce a few showers today.

We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will be warmer! Our highs are in the mid 70s.

Friday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with highs in the low 80s. A cold front may trigger a few storms during the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the Fox Valley.

The weekend looks great with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s away from the lake. June and meteorological summer begin on Sunday.

The first several days of June are expected to be hot. Parts of Northeast Wisconsin could see the first 90-degree high of the year.

