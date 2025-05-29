U.S. Women's Open getting underway today at Erin Hills

ERIN HILLS (NBC 26) — One of the most prestigious events in golf is here in Wisconsin, as some of the best female golfers in North America will tee off this morning at Erin Hills in Hartford for the U.S. Women's Open.

However, it's not just golfers coming to Wisconsin.

TMJ4's Ashley Washburn explains how grounds crew members traveled from all over the country to make sure everything is ready for the start of the competition.

Round 1 begins this morning, and round two is teed up for Friday.

The competition continues this weekend, and you can watch that on NBC 26.

Saturday's coverage is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday's coverage starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 6.

Again, that's right here on NBC 26.