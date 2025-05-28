Forecast: Cloudy skies & a few showers today

As a low pressure system moves in from the south we could see rain showers throughout the day. In total, this system will only bring us ½ inch of rain throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Highs will be 5-10 degrees below normal today

Behind this system, a major change.

Some sunshine and highs in the mid-70s for Thursday.

There is a chance for storms on Friday night. The rest of the weekend looks to be sunny and warm.

After seeing at/below-normal high temperatures for almost two weeks, much warmer weather is going to return. This weekend will come with highs in the 80s! June & Meteorological summer begin on Sunday.

