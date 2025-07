Our high temperatures were above on Saturday with his reaching the mid 80s.

We're looking at mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s/low 70s.

The end of July's last weekend will be hot with highs expected to reach the low 90s.

Dew points in the 70s will give us heat index values in the upper 90s.

While Monday will include more highs in the 90s, our temperatures will cool down to the low 80s/upper 70s as we approach the start of August.