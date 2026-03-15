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The Blizzard of '26 has arrived: Travel warnings and school closures

With the major winter storm in full effect, the WisDOT is advising against travel and several schools are already announcing Monday closures.
Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
NBC 26
Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.<br/><br/>Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.
Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
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A Green Bay neighbor and her dog enjoy the snowfall as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
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WATCH: Timelapse of blizzard conditions in Manitowoc on Sunday, March 15
The snowy streets of downtown De Pere during the Blizzard of '26
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A major winter storm has hit the upper Midwest, already leaving more than a foot of snow in several northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods as of Sunday afternoon.

As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, snow was falling at a rate of 2-4 inches per hour with zero visibility at times, according to NBC 26 chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland.

Upwards of 24 inches is possible in some areas, according to Cameron. Strong winds of 50-60 mph will cause blowing snow with zero visibility.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in the following counties:

  • Brown
  • Calumet
  • Door
  • Fond du Lac
  • Kewaunee
  • Marinette
  • Oconto
  • Outagamie
  • Winnebago

Additionally, several school districts including Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh, have canceled classes and activities for Monday. Click here to see the full list of closings.

WATCH: Timelapse of blizzard conditions in Manitowoc:

WATCH: Timelapse of blizzard conditions in Manitowoc on Sunday, March 15

WATCH: The view from downtown De Pere on Sunday afternoon:

The snowy streets of downtown De Pere during the Blizzard of '26

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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