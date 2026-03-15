The Blizzard of '26 has arrived: Travel warnings and school closures

A major winter storm has hit the upper Midwest, already leaving more than a foot of snow in several northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods as of Sunday afternoon.

As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, snow was falling at a rate of 2-4 inches per hour with zero visibility at times, according to NBC 26 chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland.

Upwards of 24 inches is possible in some areas, according to Cameron. Strong winds of 50-60 mph will cause blowing snow with zero visibility.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in the following counties:



Brown

Calumet

Door

Fond du Lac

Kewaunee

Marinette

Oconto

Outagamie

Winnebago



Additionally, several school districts including Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh, have canceled classes and activities for Monday. Click here to see the full list of closings.

WATCH: Timelapse of blizzard conditions in Manitowoc:

WATCH: Timelapse of blizzard conditions in Manitowoc on Sunday, March 15

WATCH: The view from downtown De Pere on Sunday afternoon: