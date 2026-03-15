PHOTOS: Inside the Blizzard of ’26

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Snowed in patio furniture in a backyard in Allouez. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Liz Reabe

Snow covers a window in De Pere. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Chelsea Moberg

Snowy Lambeau Field. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Trish Ann

Kids are seen enjoying a huge snow pile in Little Chute. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Sammy Vander Zanden

A car was buried in snow in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Tiffany Johnson

Snow covered road in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Ryan Lanning

Dog enjoys snow in the Peshtigo area. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Wayne and Kathy Kamka

Peaceful, snowy view of a backyard in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Heather Streeter

Snowmobiler riding on Appleton roads during the '26 blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Lacey Beeman

Viewer Donny standing in his front yard in Kaukauna. He says he is 6’1”, by the way! Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Donny Gross

Aftermath of the blizzard in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Kate McNeil

Pickup trunk full of snow in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Mary Danour

Downtown Algoma. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Shawn Steinberg

A mailbox is shown buried in snow in Lena. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Laurie Heider

Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26 viewer

A viewer documents their snowy view looking out their Neenah home. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Mary-Jo Loizzo

A quiet and snowy downtown Green Bay. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26 viewer

A snowed in deck in Waupaca. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Christine

Snow snuggles in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Discover Oshkosh

Snowed in garage in Bellevue. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Gina Marie Jennings-Taggart

Everett is measuring the snow in his Green Bay backyard after the blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Sarah Schaefer

Pup enjoys snow in Manitowoc. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Deb Jarosh

Viewer blowing snow in Sobieski. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Tori Hrubesky

A dog living its best life in Green Bay during the blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Jason Cole

A little girl happily sits on a snow-packed picnic table in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Amanda Rudd

Picture of snowed in farm land in Stephenson, Michigan. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Brenda Kleikamp

Boy appears to be just as tall as the snow banks blocking the entrance of his home in Bellevue. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com Amanda McCullough

This viewer in Green Bay said Olaf didn't make it. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Kendra Leurquin

Girl enjoys mountain of snow in the town of Neenah. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Cynthia Pedersen

Snow piling up in a downtown Green Bay apartment balcony. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26 viewer

Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

A snowy Lambeau Field on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

The Vince Lombardi statue outside of Lambeau field on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

The Curly Lambeau statue outside of Lambeau Field as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026. NBC 26

Green Bay's City Deck as seen on the afternoon of Monday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

The streets of Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

The Brown County Courthouse as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

A photo from Suamico taken by NBC 26 chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Cameron Moreland/NBC 26

Downtown Neenah as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

A Green Bay neighbor and her dog enjoy the snowfall as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

The view of snowfall from a neighborhood street on Green Bay's west side as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

A furry neighbor in Green Bay enjoys the snow on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

The view of the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh from the NBC 26 Weather Cam on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

Downtown Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Missy Snyder

A Green Bay neighbor enjoys the snowfall on Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Missy Snyder

The view from an apartment complex parking lot on Green Bay's east side as seen on Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Sarah Westrich/NBC 26

Snow piling up outside a home on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. Sarah Westrich/NBC 26

A snowy deck and a sad dog as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com. NBC 26

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