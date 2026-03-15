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PHOTOS: Inside the Blizzard of ’26

See photos from around northeast Wisconsin as a major winter storm hits the upper midwest.

Have some scenic photos from the winter storm? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.

allouez liz reabe.jpg Snowed in patio furniture in a backyard in Allouez. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Liz Reabe de pere chelsea moberg.jpg Snow covers a window in De Pere. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Chelsea Moberg trish ann lambeau field.jpg Snowy Lambeau Field. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Trish Ann sammy vander zanden snow pile fun in little chute.jpg Kids are seen enjoying a huge snow pile in Little Chute. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Sammy Vander Zanden tiffany johnson appleton.jpg A car was buried in snow in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Tiffany Johnson appleton ryan lanning.jpg Snow covered road in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Ryan Lanning peshtigo area wayne kathy kamka.jpg Dog enjoys snow in the Peshtigo area. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Wayne and Kathy Kamka heather streeter oshkosh.jpg Peaceful, snowy view of a backyard in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Heather Streeter lacey beeman appleton.jpg Snowmobiler riding on Appleton roads during the '26 blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Lacey Beeman danny gross kaukauna.jpg Viewer Donny standing in his front yard in Kaukauna. He says he is 6’1”, by the way! Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Donny Gross katherine appleton.jpg Aftermath of the blizzard in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Kate McNeil oshkosh mary danour.jpg Pickup trunk full of snow in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Mary Danour downtown algoma shawn steinberg.jpg Downtown Algoma. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Shawn Steinberg laurie heider lena.jpg A mailbox is shown buried in snow in Lena. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Laurie Heider snow green bay Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 viewer mary-jo loizzo neenah.jpg A viewer documents their snowy view looking out their Neenah home. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Mary-Jo Loizzo IMG_6398.jpeg A quiet and snowy downtown Green Bay. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 viewer christine waupaca.jpg A snowed in deck in Waupaca. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Christine discover oshkosh snow Snow snuggles in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Discover Oshkosh bellevue gina marie jennings-taggart.jpg Snowed in garage in Bellevue. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Gina Marie Jennings-Taggart sarah schaefer everett green bay.jpg Everett is measuring the snow in his Green Bay backyard after the blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Sarah Schaefer deb jarosh manitowoc.jpg Pup enjoys snow in Manitowoc. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Deb Jarosh tori hrubesky sobieski.jpg Viewer blowing snow in Sobieski. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Tori Hrubesky jason cole green bay.jpg A dog living its best life in Green Bay during the blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Jason Cole amanda rudd appleton.jpg A little girl happily sits on a snow-packed picnic table in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Amanda Rudd stephenson mi brenda kleikamp.jpg Picture of snowed in farm land in Stephenson, Michigan. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Brenda Kleikamp amanda mccullough bellevue.jpg Boy appears to be just as tall as the snow banks blocking the entrance of his home in Bellevue. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.comPhoto by: Amanda McCullough kendra leurquin green bay.jpg This viewer in Green Bay said Olaf didn't make it. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Kendra Leurquin cynthia pedersen town of neenah.jpg Girl enjoys mountain of snow in the town of Neenah. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Cynthia Pedersen snow green bay Snow piling up in a downtown Green Bay apartment balcony. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 viewer Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026. Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Lambeau Blizzard March 2026 A snowy Lambeau Field on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Lombardi statue blizzard of 2026 The Vince Lombardi statue outside of Lambeau field on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Lambeau statue blizzard March 2026 The Curly Lambeau statue outside of Lambeau Field as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Photo by: NBC 26 I love GB March 2026 blizzard Green Bay's City Deck as seen on the afternoon of Monday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Downtown Green Bay March 2026 blizzard The streets of Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Brown County Courthouse March 2026 blizzard The Brown County Courthouse as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Blizzard March 2026 Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 March 2026 blizzard Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Fond du Lac March blizzard 2026 Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 image000002.JPG Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 downtown sturgeon bay.png Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 suamico march 2026 blizzard.png A photo from Suamico taken by NBC 26 chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Cameron Moreland/NBC 26 Neenah Blizzard of 2026 March Downtown Neenah as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 A Green Bay neighbor and her dog enjoy the snowfall as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026. A Green Bay neighbor and her dog enjoy the snowfall as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 The view of snowfall from a neighborhood street on Green Bay's west side as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026. The view of snowfall from a neighborhood street on Green Bay's west side as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 A furry neighbor in Green Bay enjoys the snow on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026. A furry neighbor in Green Bay enjoys the snow on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 oshkosh blizzard march 2026.png The view of the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh from the NBC 26 Weather Cam on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Downtown Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026. Downtown Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Missy Snyder A Green Bay neighbor enjoys the snowfall on Sunday, March 15, 2026. A Green Bay neighbor enjoys the snowfall on Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Missy Snyder The view from an apartment complex parking lot on Green Bay's east side as seen on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The view from an apartment complex parking lot on Green Bay's east side as seen on Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Sarah Westrich/NBC 26 Snow piling up outside a home on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026. Snow piling up outside a home on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Sarah Westrich/NBC 26 snowy deck and sad dog.png A snowy deck and a sad dog as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26

PHOTOS: Inside the Blizzard of ’26

close-gallery
  • allouez liz reabe.jpg
  • de pere chelsea moberg.jpg
  • trish ann lambeau field.jpg
  • sammy vander zanden snow pile fun in little chute.jpg
  • tiffany johnson appleton.jpg
  • appleton ryan lanning.jpg
  • peshtigo area wayne kathy kamka.jpg
  • heather streeter oshkosh.jpg
  • lacey beeman appleton.jpg
  • danny gross kaukauna.jpg
  • katherine appleton.jpg
  • oshkosh mary danour.jpg
  • downtown algoma shawn steinberg.jpg
  • laurie heider lena.jpg
  • snow green bay
  • mary-jo loizzo neenah.jpg
  • IMG_6398.jpeg
  • christine waupaca.jpg
  • discover oshkosh snow
  • bellevue gina marie jennings-taggart.jpg
  • sarah schaefer everett green bay.jpg
  • deb jarosh manitowoc.jpg
  • tori hrubesky sobieski.jpg
  • jason cole green bay.jpg
  • amanda rudd appleton.jpg
  • stephenson mi brenda kleikamp.jpg
  • amanda mccullough bellevue.jpg
  • kendra leurquin green bay.jpg
  • cynthia pedersen town of neenah.jpg
  • snow green bay
  • Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
  • Lambeau Blizzard March 2026
  • Lombardi statue blizzard of 2026
  • Lambeau statue blizzard March 2026
  • I love GB March 2026 blizzard
  • Downtown Green Bay March 2026 blizzard
  • Brown County Courthouse March 2026 blizzard
  • Blizzard March 2026
  • March 2026 blizzard
  • Fond du Lac March blizzard 2026
  • image000002.JPG
  • downtown sturgeon bay.png
  • suamico march 2026 blizzard.png
  • Neenah Blizzard of 2026 March
  • A Green Bay neighbor and her dog enjoy the snowfall as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
  • The view of snowfall from a neighborhood street on Green Bay's west side as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
  • A furry neighbor in Green Bay enjoys the snow on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
  • oshkosh blizzard march 2026.png
  • Downtown Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
  • A Green Bay neighbor enjoys the snowfall on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
  • The view from an apartment complex parking lot on Green Bay's east side as seen on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
  • Snow piling up outside a home on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.
  • snowy deck and sad dog.png

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Snowed in patio furniture in a backyard in Allouez. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Liz Reabe
Snow covers a window in De Pere. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Chelsea Moberg
Snowy Lambeau Field. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Trish Ann
Kids are seen enjoying a huge snow pile in Little Chute. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Sammy Vander Zanden
A car was buried in snow in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Tiffany Johnson
Snow covered road in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Ryan Lanning
Dog enjoys snow in the Peshtigo area. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Wayne and Kathy Kamka
Peaceful, snowy view of a backyard in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Heather Streeter
Snowmobiler riding on Appleton roads during the '26 blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Lacey Beeman
Viewer Donny standing in his front yard in Kaukauna. He says he is 6’1”, by the way! Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Donny Gross
Aftermath of the blizzard in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Kate McNeil
Pickup trunk full of snow in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Mary Danour
Downtown Algoma. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Shawn Steinberg
A mailbox is shown buried in snow in Lena. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Laurie Heider
Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26 viewer
A viewer documents their snowy view looking out their Neenah home. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Mary-Jo Loizzo
A quiet and snowy downtown Green Bay. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26 viewer
A snowed in deck in Waupaca. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Christine
Snow snuggles in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Discover Oshkosh
Snowed in garage in Bellevue. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Gina Marie Jennings-Taggart
Everett is measuring the snow in his Green Bay backyard after the blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Sarah Schaefer
Pup enjoys snow in Manitowoc. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Deb Jarosh
Viewer blowing snow in Sobieski. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Tori Hrubesky
A dog living its best life in Green Bay during the blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Jason Cole
A little girl happily sits on a snow-packed picnic table in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Amanda Rudd
Picture of snowed in farm land in Stephenson, Michigan. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Brenda Kleikamp
Boy appears to be just as tall as the snow banks blocking the entrance of his home in Bellevue. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.comAmanda McCullough
This viewer in Green Bay said Olaf didn't make it. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Kendra Leurquin
Girl enjoys mountain of snow in the town of Neenah. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Cynthia Pedersen
Snow piling up in a downtown Green Bay apartment balcony. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26 viewer
Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
A snowy Lambeau Field on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
The Vince Lombardi statue outside of Lambeau field on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
The Curly Lambeau statue outside of Lambeau Field as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.NBC 26
Green Bay's City Deck as seen on the afternoon of Monday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
The streets of Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
The Brown County Courthouse as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
A photo from Suamico taken by NBC 26 chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Cameron Moreland/NBC 26
Downtown Neenah as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
A Green Bay neighbor and her dog enjoy the snowfall as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
The view of snowfall from a neighborhood street on Green Bay's west side as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
A furry neighbor in Green Bay enjoys the snow on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
The view of the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh from the NBC 26 Weather Cam on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Missy Snyder
A Green Bay neighbor enjoys the snowfall on Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Missy Snyder
The view from an apartment complex parking lot on Green Bay's east side as seen on Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Sarah Westrich/NBC 26
Snow piling up outside a home on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Sarah Westrich/NBC 26
A snowy deck and a sad dog as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
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