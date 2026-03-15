PHOTOS: Inside the Blizzard of ’26
See photos from around northeast Wisconsin as a major winter storm hits the upper midwest.
Have some scenic photos from the winter storm? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.
Snowed in patio furniture in a backyard in Allouez. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Liz Reabe Snow covers a window in De Pere. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Chelsea Moberg Snowy Lambeau Field. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Trish Ann Kids are seen enjoying a huge snow pile in Little Chute. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Sammy Vander Zanden A car was buried in snow in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Tiffany Johnson Snow covered road in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Ryan Lanning Dog enjoys snow in the Peshtigo area. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Wayne and Kathy Kamka Peaceful, snowy view of a backyard in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Heather Streeter Snowmobiler riding on Appleton roads during the '26 blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Lacey Beeman Viewer Donny standing in his front yard in Kaukauna. He says he is 6’1”, by the way! Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Donny Gross Aftermath of the blizzard in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Kate McNeil Pickup trunk full of snow in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Mary Danour Downtown Algoma. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Shawn Steinberg A mailbox is shown buried in snow in Lena. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Laurie Heider Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 viewer A viewer documents their snowy view looking out their Neenah home. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Mary-Jo Loizzo A quiet and snowy downtown Green Bay. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 viewer A snowed in deck in Waupaca. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Christine Snow snuggles in Oshkosh. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Discover Oshkosh Snowed in garage in Bellevue. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Gina Marie Jennings-Taggart Everett is measuring the snow in his Green Bay backyard after the blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Sarah Schaefer Pup enjoys snow in Manitowoc. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Deb Jarosh Viewer blowing snow in Sobieski. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Tori Hrubesky A dog living its best life in Green Bay during the blizzard. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Jason Cole A little girl happily sits on a snow-packed picnic table in Appleton. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Amanda Rudd Picture of snowed in farm land in Stephenson, Michigan. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Brenda Kleikamp Boy appears to be just as tall as the snow banks blocking the entrance of his home in Bellevue. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.comPhoto by: Amanda McCullough This viewer in Green Bay said Olaf didn't make it. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Kendra Leurquin Girl enjoys mountain of snow in the town of Neenah. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Cynthia Pedersen Snow piling up in a downtown Green Bay apartment balcony. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 viewer Downtown De Pere as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 A snowy Lambeau Field on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 The Vince Lombardi statue outside of Lambeau field on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 The Curly Lambeau statue outside of Lambeau Field as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Photo by: NBC 26 Green Bay's City Deck as seen on the afternoon of Monday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 The streets of Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 The Brown County Courthouse as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 A photo from Suamico taken by NBC 26 chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026. Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Cameron Moreland/NBC 26 Downtown Neenah as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 A Green Bay neighbor and her dog enjoy the snowfall as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 The view of snowfall from a neighborhood street on Green Bay's west side as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 A furry neighbor in Green Bay enjoys the snow on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 The view of the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh from the NBC 26 Weather Cam on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Downtown Green Bay as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Missy Snyder A Green Bay neighbor enjoys the snowfall on Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Missy Snyder The view from an apartment complex parking lot on Green Bay's east side as seen on Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Sarah Westrich/NBC 26 Snow piling up outside a home on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: Sarah Westrich/NBC 26 A snowy deck and a sad dog as seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26