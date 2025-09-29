What we know about the Michigan church shooting and fire

Authorities say at least five people are now dead and several others injured following a shooting and subsequent fire Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Officials said Sunday night that they found two additional bodies inside the church following the fire. Authorities are still working to clear the church to see if they can identify any other victims.

Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye identified the suspect as Thomas Sanford, 40, of Burton. He said Sanford — a former U.S. Marine — rammed his vehicle through the front doors of the church before getting out and opening fire.

Renye said officers arrived within a minute and fatally shot Sanford in the church parking lot a short time later.

Federal investigators believe Sanford used gasoline to set the church on fire. A spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said suspected explosive devices were also recovered from the scene.

Flames and heavy smoke poured from the building for hours before crews finally brought the fire under control. Authorities warned the number of victims could rise as investigators continue searching the ruins.

“We are working to find additional bodies,” Renye said, noting that some people remain unaccounted for.

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting and fire as an "act of targeted violence." FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed agents are on the scene to assist local and state authorities in the investigation.



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement in response to the tragedy:

“A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During Sunday worship services a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available."

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families."

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”