North Quincy Street to close for utility repairs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Starting today, North Quincy Street will be closed to all traffic between Radisson Street and Weise Street as crews begin essential utility repairs. The closure is scheduled to last through Monday, October 6, according to the City of Green Bay’s Department of Public Works.

Drivers are urged to follow posted detours using Radisson Street, Webster Avenue, and Klaus Street during the construction period.

City officials are encouraging drivers to plan ahead and allow extra travel time in the affected area. The repairs are expected to enhance service reliability and safety once complete.

For updates, visit the City of Green Bay’s Department of Public Works website.

