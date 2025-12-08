Two Rivers secures new agreement for continued used of nuclear energy through the 2050s

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers says it has secured a new agreement to continue powering the city with nuclear energy into the 2050s.

This comes after the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) extended the license for Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant earlier this year.

Point Beach generates enough electricity to power nearly one million homes and businesses and supplies 14 percent of Wisconsin's total electricity, according to NextEra Energy, which operates the plant.

“Long-term access to clean, reliable nuclear energy is a major win for both sustainability and economic stability in Two Rivers," city manager Kyle Kordell said in a statement. "Point Beach Nuclear isn’t just an emissions-free power source, it’s one of our region’s most important employers, providing high-skill, high-wage jobs that support families and strengthen our local economy.

"This power agreement helps secure a sustainable energy future while preserving an anchor institution that has shaped this community for generations," Kordell added.

Under the new deal, WPPI Energy will continue to take 168 megawatts (MW) of electric generation from the plant.

“Maintaining a diverse, balanced portfolio is one of the WPPI membership’s greatest strengths,” Mike Peters, president and CEO of WPPI, said in a media release. “Securing this emissions-free baseload resource at a known cost supports long-term stability for our member communities in a rapidly changing energy industry.”