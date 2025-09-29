License for Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant in Two Rivers extended through 2050s

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's only remaining nuclear power plant will continue fueling the region for decades to come.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has extended the license through the 2050s for Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant in Two Rivers. The licenses for the plant's two units have been renewed for another 20 years through 2050 and 2053, respectively.

According to NextEra Energy, which operates the plant, Point Beach generates enough electricity to power nearly one million homes and businesses, and supplies 14 percent of Wisconsin's total electricity.

The plant also supports about 400 jobs.

"This approval ensures that Wisconsin’s only nuclear plant will continue to provide safe, reliable, low-cost energy for generations to come," NextEra Energy Resources president and chief executive officer Brian Bolster said in a news release. "We are proud that Point Beach will remain an integral part of Wisconsin’s energy future and a vital contributor to the state and local economies."

Point Beach's first unit opened in 1970. The second opened in 1973.

“This approval represents the culmination of rigorous efforts to meet and exceed regulatory expectations,” Point Beach Site Vice President Thad Edmonds said. “Our team demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise throughout the application process, ensuring Point Beach will continue its vital role in supplying reliable electricity to Wisconsin.”

According to ReadyWisconsin, the two other nuclear power plants located closest to Wisconsin are in Welch, Minn., and Byron, Ill., respectively.