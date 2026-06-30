TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The former Hamilton property in Two Rivers is one step closer to redevelopment after the city cleared a major environmental hurdle.

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Two Rivers moves closer to Hamilton property redevelopment

The site has sat empty since 2012. Now, city officials say soil testing has come back clean, satisfying a key requirement from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"The soil is basically clean of PFOS," Two Rivers Community and Economic Developer Jeff Sachse said.

Sachse said the clean result was the final test required by the DNR, putting the city one step closer to purchasing the property.

"This is really Phase 5 of the 5 phase visioning process," Sachse said.

City leaders also reviewed 3 concept plans, each developed from months of public feedback. Sachse said the input reflected what younger residents want to see from the space.

"This is what the high school kids want to see. They want all of the attractions that they find in Green Bay," Sachse said.

The concept maps use color coding to indicate possible uses. Purple represents commercial spaces, orange is for housing, and yellow marks flexible uses such as hotels or office space.

City Council Member Katherine Dahlke offered feedback on the layout of the plans.

"Interesting, everything seems very clustered in the middle. I would like to see things be more spread out," Dahlke said.

The three plans range from low to medium to high density, meaning roughly 30, 60, or 80 percent of the property would be developed, with the remainder preserved as green space. Regardless of density level, all three concepts include public waterfront access and a mix of housing, shops, and restaurants.

When asked whether one of the three concepts would become the final plan or if adjustments were possible, Sachse said the process is not finished.

"We will publish these to the public website this week and we will have a survey next week," Sachse said.

City leaders say the current concepts are not final. Public meetings are planned for this summer before a final concept is brought back to the city council in the fall.

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