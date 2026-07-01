TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers first responders are drilling on Lake Michigan as a heat wave draws crowds to local beaches, using a new rescue jet ski funded by a federal grant to improve response times and safety.

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Two Rivers first responders train for water rescues as temperatures rise

A 15-member water rescue team — made up of 13 firefighters and 2 police officers — is training with the new equipment to prepare for real emergencies on the water.

Two Rivers Assistant Chief of Fire Operations Chad Kakes said the drills are designed to mirror actual rescue scenarios.

"Now today we are putting all this together to simulate what it would look like in a real emergency on our beaches," Kakes said.

The jet ski, which can be in the water within minutes of a call, was purchased after officials recognized the department's previous equipment was not adequate for rough conditions on Lake Michigan. The need became more urgent as beaches grew busier and the Coast Guard scaled back its local operations.

"We realized we weren't well equipped, we had an open boat and anytime we were out with high waves we would get waves over the bow, we'd fill up with water, we weren't able to get to the people in need," Kakes said.

The jet ski is equipped with a rescue sled and a rescue collar for added stability.

"We bought it last year for the inception of the program. We have a rescue sled on it with a rescue collar to give it more stability," Kakes said.

Before the jet ski was available, officers sometimes had no choice but to enter the water themselves.

Two Rivers Police Officer Justin Jackson said the old approach put responders at risk.

"I dropped my gear and had to respond by swimming out. It was fairly risky, now having this resource it's safer for not only the people out there, but for us," Jackson said.

Two Rivers Police Captain Andrew Raatz said the training and new equipment make a measurable difference.

"Response times are that much quicker and we know the people getting out there are trained and able to get out there safely," Raatz said.

The fire department urges beachgoers to check the forecast before heading out, pay close attention to beach hazards, and never underestimate the power of Lake Michigan.

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