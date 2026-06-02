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Two Rivers eyes federal grant for Neshotah Beach renovations

City leaders are moving forward with a plan to apply for federal funding after a state grant request was denied last month.
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NBC 26
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TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers will apply for a $400,000 through the USDA Rural Development grant program to upgrade the Neshotah Beach concession stand.

The project was put on hold last month after a state grant request was denied. City staff says the federal funding could help cover renovations to the existing building, with a local match coming from city capital funds.

A majority of council members agreed Monday night to move ahead with a special meeting to approve a resolution allowing the city to apply for the grant before the June 14 deadline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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