Two Rivers eyes federal grant for Neshotah Beach renovations

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers will apply for a $400,000 through the USDA Rural Development grant program to upgrade the Neshotah Beach concession stand.

The project was put on hold last month after a state grant request was denied. City staff says the federal funding could help cover renovations to the existing building, with a local match coming from city capital funds.

A majority of council members agreed Monday night to move ahead with a special meeting to approve a resolution allowing the city to apply for the grant before the June 14 deadline.

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