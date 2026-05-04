TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers city leaders say a major renovation of the Neshota Beach concession stand is likely off the table after a state grant was denied.

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Neshota Beach concession stand renovation suspended after state grant denial

The city first proposed a nearly $2 million rebuild of the beach concession stand last summer.

Parks and Recreation Director Mathis said at the time the project would improve the visitor experience at the beach.

"Overall, we are making the experience better for visitors at Neshotah. One of the ways to achieve those goals is to go for a newer building, with rental space, an expanded concession stand, and expanded restrooms as well," Mathis said.

The city later backed away from the full rebuild, turning instead to a smaller renovation of the existing building. That plan still depended on outside funding.

City Manager Kyle Kordell said the renovation would only move forward under certain conditions.

"The building renovation would only move forward if at least half of the cost was covered by outside funding sources, including State grants and Room Tax dollars from the Explore Two Rivers 501(c)," Kordell said.

This week, the city learned the state grant was denied. The renovation is now being recommended for suspension.

Some residents say a large-scale rebuild was never necessary.

"The bathrooms need to be done and the changing rooms, but as far as redoing the whole thing. No," Two Rivers resident Jean Gates said.

The city says it will likely only make the minimum repairs needed to meet health code requirements, along with general updates, including sinks, flooring, wood surfaces, plumbing, and electrical work. Smaller functional items are also on the list.

Gates said she is at peace with that outcome.

"As long as they do the things that absolutely need to be done, we'll be fine," Gates said.

The Two Rivers City Council is set to discuss what options remain for the Neshota Beach concession stand on Monday night.

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