Two Rivers decides against controversial concession stand project

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The City of Two Rivers has decided against a $1.9 million plan to tear down and rebuild the concession stand at Neshotah Beach, saying "feedback from the city council and the community has shown that this option is not desired."

In a Q&A on its website, the city says it is now considering an interior renovation of the concession stand, which is estimated to cost $510,636. The city says it has applied for a $255,318 state grant for the project.

The renovation would primarily include improvements to the restrooms. The city says certain aspects of the current building are not up to code.

"A full interior renovation is being considered because the Neshotah Beach building, originally constructed in 1955, is structurally sound and well positioned to continue serving the community and visitors for another 70 years if modernized," the city said. "The renovation would significantly improve restroom capacity, particularly addressing long wait times in the women’s restrooms, and replace outdated open changing areas with more private, functional spaces."

You can read the full Q&A here.

In September, NBC 26 reported on neighbors' concerns about the nearly $2 million project. Lakeshore neighborhood reporter Abbey Hamachek spoke with Susan Robitaille, who started a petition to save the existing stand.

"The renderings for the new project are… they're not beautiful," Robitaille said. "They're not in keeping with the aesthetics of the area ... it just looks like a strip mall building."

Robitaille also questioned the financial impact on local taxpayers.

"We are asking too much from the residents," Robitaille said. "We are taking in too little from the visitors, the math isn't adding up."

WATCH ABBEY HAMACHEK'S PREVIOUS REPORTING HERE:

Two Rivers residents voice concerns after proposed $1.9M Neshotah Beach facility project

At the time, Two Rivers' parks and recreation director, Mike Mathis, said the goal was to make the experience better for visitors at Neshotah. The city hoped to include a rental space and an expanded concession stand.