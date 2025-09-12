Two Rivers residents voice concerns after proposed $1.9M Neshotah Beach concession stand project

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The concession stand at Neshotah Beach has been a summer staple for decades, but the City of Two Rivers is now considering replacing it with a $1.9 million facility — a plan that's sparking community opposition and a petition to save the current structure.

Two Rivers Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mathis unveiled renderings for the proposed facility last month. The plan calls for tearing down the current concession stand and building a new structure with expanded amenities.

"Overall we are making the experience better for visitors at Neshotah. One of the ways to achieve those goals is to go for a newer building, with rental space, an expanded concession stand, and expanded restrooms as well," Mathis said.

However, Susan Robitaille, who started a petition to save the stand, says the design doesn't fit the area's character.

"The renderings for the new project are… they're not beautiful. They're not in keeping with the aesthetics of the area ... it just looks like a strip mall building," Robitaille said.

Robitaille also questions the financial impact on local taxpayers.

"We are asking too much from the residents, we are taking in too little from the visitors, the math isn't adding up," Robitaille said.

Mathis argues the new building could generate additional revenue by offering expanded services.

"Improving the visitor experience, improving the restrooms, indoor rental spaces within parks, and being able to have more offerings and different offerings in the concession stand," Mathis said.

Currently, revenue from the concession stand helps fund community events — a benefit Mathis says could grow with a new facility.

"The concession stand does earn revenue every year, and we use that funding to support the major fireworks show, our bands on the beach ... all of those events are free," Mathis said.

Community members like Robitaille believe residents should have input before major changes are implemented.

"Let's explore some other options to bring revenue into the city. Let's make sure we are asking the residents what they want for the beach … and make sure the residents have a say in their own city," Robitaille said.

Mathis says more research is underway, and he plans to bring updated information to the city council later this month. He also noted he is open to alternatives beyond a complete teardown.

