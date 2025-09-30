TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers City Council took their discussion to the Neshotah Beach Monday night to debate the future of a 70-year-old concession stand.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Two Rivers debates makeover for 70-year-old beach concession stand

The city is weighing three renovation options for the beachfront building, ranging from a basic $50,000 code compliance upgrade to a nearly $2 million complete transformation that would create a year-round destination.

Mike Mathis, Two Rivers Director of Parks and Recreation, said the city sees an opportunity to maximize one of its best assets.

"One way to knock out all those goals at once – with expanded restaurants, better visitor experience, more revenue opportunities and the indoor space is to transform this space at the beach," Mathis said.

The three proposals include a minimum option costing nearly $50,000 to bring the stand up to code standards. A second option involves major interior renovation, expanding restroom and restaurant space while offering more opportunities for private vendors and renters.

The most expensive option would cost nearly $2 million to completely redo the space as a year-round premiere destination.

Not all residents support the expansion plans. John Gomez, a Two Rivers resident, advocates for keeping the concession stand simple.

"I would like to see it stay. I think we should just sell pop and ice cream because we start selling food you have to expand... I think we should keep it to a minimum," Gomez said.

The city also discussed implementing a $10 per car parking fee at the beach, with a pilot program expected to start in the spring.

All proposals remain open for discussion. The next opportunity for community input will be at the Common Council's listening session in November.