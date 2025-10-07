Two Rivers approves $10 beach parking for summer pilot program

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers will implement a pilot program charging $10 for beach parking next summer, following a Monday night Common Council vote that drew opposition from more than a dozen people.

The paid parking program will run for only 10 days during peak periods and will apply exclusively to parking lots two and three, which are closest to the concession stand. Currently, beachgoers can park for free at all beach lots.

"This is a pilot program for us to try something new, to see how it works. To collect data and make a decision based on data," City Manager Kyle Kordell said.

The council's decision sparked significant public opposition during the meeting, with people voicing concerns about both the parking fees and concession stand revitalization plans.

"It's bad for the beach, it's unfriendly, unwelcoming and will be a deterrent for a lot of people who just want to pop in," one speaker said.

Residents expressed worries that the fees could increase traffic congestion, push parking into residential neighborhoods, and burden locals who want to visit the beach briefly without paying the full-day rate.

The flat $10 fee will cover parking for the entire day in the affected lots. Other beach parking areas will remain free during the pilot program.