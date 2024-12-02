'I can't believe this is happening again,' Two Rivers police recover body of missing seven-year-old boy

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Sunday morning, Two Rivers Police confirmed they found the body of missing seven-year-old Jacob Baer in the West Twin River.



Two Rivers Police released a picture of missing seven year-old Jacob Baer

Kurt Psenicka, a resident of Two Rivers told NBC 26 how he found out a neighborhood child had gone missing

Police share a warning to parents after the discovery of Baer's remains

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"I can't believe this is happening again, something bad like this," Two Rivers resident said Kurt Psenicka.

For the second time this year, the remains of a young boy were found in Two Rivers.

"On November 30, 2024 Officers were dispatched for a possible missing child complaint the missing child, Jacob Baer, was described as a 7-year-old autistic boy who was playing outside when his parent lost sight of him," the Two Rivers Police Department wrote on Facebook Sunday.

Baer had last been seen at Veteran's Park in Two Rivers around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kurt Psenicka lives in Two Rivers and says, when he saw the search party Saturday night, he didn't know it was for a missing child.

"I glanced over here and I was like wow what's going on over there you know? There's an awful lot of lights and we got home, looked at the phone and the phone was blowing up. They were searching for a missing child." said Psenicka.

Earlier in the search, Two Rivers Police announced they had located items believed to belong to Baer in the water of the West Twin River.

Police are now urging the community to be careful.

"This tragic event is a reminder of how dangerous the ice can be on our waterways, especially this time of year when it is very thin," the department posted on Facebook Sunday. "Please stay off the ice and keep your children safe by monitoring them closely when around any waterway."

Psenicka says as a parent himself, he feels for Baer's family.

"My heart goes out to the parents because that's like a parents worst nightmare" said Psenicka.

The Two Rivers Police Department say that this incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. The community now grieves another loss after the remains of three-year-old Elijah Vue were discovered in September.