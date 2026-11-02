City manager of Two Rivers arrested over the weekend

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers City Manager Kyle Kordell was arrested over the weekend, records show, and authorities confirmed to NBC 26.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Kordell was arrested Sunday by Manitowoc police. Jail records show he was booked just before 5 p.m. and bonded out at around 9:30 p.m. the same day.

NBC 26 has reached out to police to determine the charges on which the city manager was booked but has not yet received a response.

As of Monday morning, no formal charges had been filed, according to online court records.

Kordell was placed on paid temporary leave earlier in October, according to his representatives.