Body recovered in Two Rivers identified as 16-year-old Payton Vertz

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The body recovered in Two Rivers on Friday night has been identified as 16-year-old Payton Vertz of Two Rivers, according to the Two Rivers Police Department.

Police said Tuesday that two individuals remain in custody in connection with the investigation.

Police also shared a verified fundraiser for those who wish to help the victim's family.

A 26-year-old was charged in Manitowoc County with first-degree homicide but the criminal complaint remains sealed as of Tuesday morning.