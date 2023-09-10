"When everyone else went out, they went in": 9/11 firefighters remembered

A crowd of over 2,000 gathered at Lambeau Field on Saturday for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Participants ascended the equivalent of 110 stories inside the Stadium bowl to pay tribute to firefighters and others who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks

Abby Barr, the widow of a fallen Sun Prairie firefighter, spoke at the Climb on behalf of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization which the Climb's proceeds benefited

Video shows people ascending the Lambeau steps in full fire gear, and the testimony of a woman who lost her father in the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This isn't even ten steps, but the climbers at the 9/11 Memorial Stair climb did more than 2,000 … up and down Lambeau Field to honor the firefighters, first responders, and others who lost their lives 22 years ago.

Julie Henneberry lost her father, Lieutenant Peter Freund, in the North Tower on 9/11.

"It's nice to know people so far away from New York still care, even after 22 years," Henneberry said.

This was Henneberry's first time attending the Memorial Climb to honor Peter's memory.

"I'm really proud of myself for doing this," Henneberry said. "I wouldn't have done anything like this five years ago, so I think this is part of the healing process for me. I'm just glad that there is something like this that I can come to."

Henneberry and over 2,000 others climbed the equivalent of 110 stories inside Lambeau Field, many in full fire gear, to pay respects.

Green Bay Metro Fire Lieutenant Nick Craig says it's important to remember that firefighters gave their lives on September 11, 2001.

We need to keep remembering them and not forget what they did for all those people," Lt. Craig said.

People climbed in waves of 343, a tribute to the 343 fallen firefighters on 9/11. The climb's proceeds benefitted the National Fallen Firefighters Association.