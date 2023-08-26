What's it like to share a meal with Jordan Love? One fan found out

Video shows Packers fans speaking about Jordan Love and Packers players entertaining the crowd at the Lambeau Field Atrium

The Welcome Back Packers Luncheon is a collaboration between the Packers and the Greater Green Bay Chamber

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell received a Community Service Award at the event

Some Packers fans dream of coming face-to-face with their favorite player. At least one fan realized that dream today. Titletown neighborhood reporter Karl Winter brings us to the Lambeau Field Atrium for today's lunch with players and fans.

The Welcome Back Packers Luncheon is unique chance for fans to share a meal with players and coaches. But only one table is fortunate enough to sit right next to the Green Bay starting quarterback.

"Fantastic," Karen Rusch said. "Overwhelming. Made my day."

Those were Karen Rusch's thoughts as Jordan Love walked over to take a seat beside her. Rusch says Love hit it off with the table quickly.

"He was real down-to-earth, talked about his family, just a genuine guy," Rusch said. "I mean, somebody you'd want to invite over to your house.

Each Packers player and coach shared a table with a group of guests. After the meal, Head Coach Latt LaFleur spoke about the character of his players, and the city's support.

"It is truly a unique team," LaFleur said. "I've been a part of six other teams, six other organizations, and there's no place like Green Bay."

Greater Green Bay Chamber President Laurie Radke says the success of the Chamber, which hosts the luncheon, is tied to the success of the Packers.

"There's a direct correlation," Radke said. "I think people really want to be part of something that's positive and energetic."

In addition to Coach LaFleur, two players took the stage.

Jaire Alexander: "Go Pack Go!"

And De'Vondre Campbell, who received the Community Service Award: "You don't know how much I appreciate it."

But the talk of the town was the QB.

"All we need is Love, and that's what we have," Radke said.

"He is going to be the star," Michelle Peterson said. "All eyes will be on Jordan. And he's got a big road ahead of him."

Love and the Packers open the regular season Sunday, September 10 against the Bears in Chicago. They hope to improve on their 8-9 record from 2022, this time with a different quarterback leading the charge.

Don't forget you can catch the Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 26, right here on your official Packers station. It's the Green and Gold's final preseason game. Kickoff is set for noon, and all the action will be right here on NBC 26.