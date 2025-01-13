Traditions, family and memories: Winter fun in Titletown

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — With the Packers out of town, there's no shortage of fun being had in the shadows of Lambeau Field .



The Packers might not be in town this weekend, but there's plenty of fun and games being had in Titletown. I'm Pari Apostolakos and I spoke to some winter revelers in the shadows of Lambeau Field.

Michelle Johnson and her family made their way to Hy-Vee plaza from Appleton Sunday.

"We've been wanting to tube here and it's been closed, and it's finally re-opened with the colder weather that we've been having so we decided to skate and tube today," she said.

10-year-old Ayden Johnson says winter days like this help make it one of his favorite seasons, among other things.

"Playing in the snow, hot cocoa," Ayden said, lisiting all the things which make winter special to him. "The ice rink is so big."

Derek Fischer and his sister Allison from Green Bay also stopped by the rink Sunday.

"I actually started [ice skating] like two years ago. Me and my friends just wanted to come here actually and go ice skate. I never tried it before," Derek said. "I don't know how to stop yet, but we'll get there eventually."

"We have a pond in our backyard, so we practice on that and then we come here because the ice is very well-kept and it's really fun to skate on," Allison said. "Because we get to try different tricks, turns."

This Packers game day might have been happening in Philadelphia, but the Green and Gold spirit was alive and well in Packers country before the game began.

"Hopefully the Packers can pull off a win — go Pack go," Derek said.

"Go Pack go," Ayden said.

The skating rink is open until the first few weeks of March, depending on the weather.