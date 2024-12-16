Touring a $4,000-per-night Packers party house near Lambeau Field

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — A family that owns a new home in the shadow of Lambeau Field is trying to decide how much a renter might pay for the house during the week of the 2025 NFL Draft.



Packers game day party houses have become a phenomenon in the last decade or so, and now they're prime real estate for the 2025 NFL Draft. Today we're showing you around one that has plenty of memorabilia, but also still has a family-like atmosphere and story.

Imagine walking out to your patio — heated by a fireplace — and you're greeted by this view.

Karl Winter/NBC 26

That's life for the Clifford family, which bought this lot in 2018 and rebuilt the existing home.

"Packer fans really since '78 for the family, and me since '92," Paul Clifford said.

There are five levels, five bedrooms, eight TVs and even Bears and Vikings-themed toilets (with a Lions trash can), plus a bathroom that has two separate his-and-hers stalls.

But for every piece of Packers gear ("This is one of the last of 17 jerseys that Bart Starr signed"), there is a family heirloom ("Everybody in the family is a shareholder").

Paul Clifford grew up in Green Bay and went to Southwest High School.

"Best team that never went to state," Clifford said, pointing out a photo of his 1982 Southwest football team.

After retiring from a paint company two years ago, Paul splits time between Lake Noquebay up north, and this house just steps from Lambeau — which he rents out for more than $4,000 per night for Packers games. To be exact, Clifford charges (and gets) $4,250 per night for a two-night minimum on home game weekends.

"Originally that really wasn't the plan — we were using it for ourselves," Clifford said. "And mostly, that's what we've done, is have friends and family over and enjoy the place. But, you know, there's opportunity there."

And now Clifford has to decide how much to charge for a three-night minimum stay in April for the NFL Draft.

For now, he settled on $12,000 per night, which he thinks is reasonable, given the view.

"I don't know what to charge, and I don't think anybody else really does," Clifford said. "I've got a pretty high number out there, and I'm not sure if we'll get it or not, so we'll just have to see."

Paul says he thinks the price is worth it, for what he calls the biggest thing to ever happen in Titletown.

"This is a great opportunity for everybody in Green Bay, no doubt about it," he said.

Paul also says, if they don't get an interested renter by late January or so, they may lower the asking price for the NFL Draft — but if no one rents the house, the Clifford family will enjoy the Draft from here in the shadow of Lambeau Field themselves.