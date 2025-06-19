Titletown pub celebrates rebranding

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

A springtime rebrand spurred on by the NFL Draft is official Wednesday night. I'm your Green Bay area neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos here to show you how Homefield pub and Social is in full swing.

Once known as The Turn, Homefield Pub and Social re-branded in April.

"The turn wasn't resonating with people," Eric Sampson, Delaware North Sportservice General Manager said. "A lot of folks just didn't know what it was. You know, we were proud of the restaurant, it was a beautiful space. But, The Turn didn't just scream restaurant."

Delaware North Sportservice is a New York based company which manages the pub and provides food, beverage and retail services for sports and entertainment venues. Sampson says the name change comes with a bit of a menu overhaul.

"The homestyle type cooking, everything is from scratch," he said. "Nothing's really frozen around here, we had to change some of the back-of-house equipment. Shrink the freezer, expand the refrigerator, things like that."

Attendees invited to Wednesday's ceremonial ribbon cutting at the pub's Titletown location off Lombardi Avenue got a chance to sample new menu items and use the upgraded Top Golf swing suites, which have virtual arcade and sports games.

"We were super excited to get this invite," Lydia Andersen said. "It's really a welcoming vibe and I think it'll be really fun on game days especially."

The public grand opening weekend is this Saturday and Sunday.