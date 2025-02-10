Super experience, fan watch party at Lambeau for Super Bowl LIX

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — On Sunday football fans gathered at Lambeau Field for a super experience.



A watch party for Super Bowl LIX, a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, was held inside the Lambeau Field atrium Sunday afternoon.

Packers fan Carson Miller says he has his grandpa to thank for bringing him to Lambeau on Sunday.

"My grandpa just randomly texted me and said, 'I got four tickets to go to this Verizon Fan Fest do you wanna go?' and I was like yeah," Miller said.

Packers Hall of fame player Randall Cobb was the host of the event and said he was excited to be back in Titletown.

"We're gonna have a lot of fun, I'm gonna enjoy it. I think it'll be exciting," Cobb said.

He said he was most excited to watch the game.

"Obviously we get to watch football, watch football and have fun," Cobb said.

Current Packers players were also at the event. Packers Safety Zayne Anderson says if fans showed up for the Super Bowl watch party, what will the draft look like in April?

"It's going to be interesting to see how Green Bay turns out for the draft," Anderson said.

Packers fan Brad Borchardd or better known as Packermania says though the Chiefs were attempting to make history, the Packers did the "three-peat" first.

"Even though the Chiefs are going for their Super Bowl three [repeat], we're the original ones with the three [repeat]" Borchardd said.

Even though the Packers weren't in the Super Bowl this year the history of Green Bay football will always be special to the fans.

"To be here and see the history and the stadium tour it just makes it feel that much more special" Borchardd said.

Football fans at Lambeau now looking forward to the next big event in Titletown, the NFL Draft coming in April.