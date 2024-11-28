Stadium district bars, fans gear up for rare Thanksgiving Packers home game

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — The Packers will face the Dolphins on Thanksgiving night, and fans are already diving into the festivities.



Packers fans are flocking to Green Bay for Thanksgiving, ready to celebrate with friends, family, and football

Stadium View Bar near Lambeau Field is gearing up for a packed house with outdoor food, portable bars, and vendors

Some families are divided in their loyalties for the Packers-Dolphins game

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Friends, family, and football—Packers fans from near and far are flocking to Green Bay for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving game.

Stadium View Bar & Grill is expecting to hit near-capacity before, during, and after the game. Assistant General Manager Julia Haupt says they’re pulling out all the stops.

The Packers will face the Dolphins on Thanksgiving night, and fans are already diving into the festivities. Stadium View Bar & Grill is expecting to hit near-capacity before, during, and after the game. Assistant General Manager Julia Haupt says they’re pulling out all the stops.

“It’s going to be crazy. All gas, no brakes. Every single time,” Haupt said.

Haupt added that their parking lot will be filled with food, portable bars, and vendors to complement the indoor offerings. “It’s a game day destination,” she said.

Some fans are kicking off their Thanksgiving celebration a little early. Los Angeles native Chelsie Mandry and her mother stopped by Stadium View for a pint and shared how they’re giving back before game time.

“There’s a turkey trot going on earlier before the game tomorrow, and we are going to go out and support. Hand out some water for those daring to run that long race,” Mandry said.

For others, the day is about balancing family ties and football loyalties. Felicia and Greg Froelich, along with their four boys and sister-in-law Maria, represent a family divided—half cheering for the Packers and half rooting for the Dolphins.

“Family, sharing the love and fellowship. And a big fat Packer win. That would be nice, you know?” Greg said. Wife Felicia and sister-in-law Maria had a different take: “No, go ’phins. Go ’phins!”

Before the big game, tune into NBC 26 at 6 p.m. for an hour-long live pregame show on your official Packers station.