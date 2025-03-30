Segway tours roll through Lambeau’s construction zone as draft work begins

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — You might be able to hear it. Construction for the NFL Draft started on Saturday morning at Lambeau Field.



Video shows Saturday morning at Lambeau Field as construction for the NFL Draft kicks off

Nick Dokolas the owner of Segway the Fox Tours explains how he decided to start the construction tours

Construction around Lambeau Field has closed the stretch of Oneida St. between Lombardi Avenue and the entrance to Lot 1 at Lambeau Field; the street will remain closed until early May

"It's going to transform this whole area, it's going to be crazy" Nick Dokolas the owner of the Segway the Fox Tours said.

With the construction starting for the NFL Draft, Dokolas said he saw the perfect opportunity to roll out something special.

"We have a guided Segway tour that goes around the construction of the draft," Dokolas said.

Starting Saturday, March 29, he'll be guiding tours outside Lambeau Field, offering a front-row seat to watch the transformation unfold.

"It should be really interesting to see the progress," Dokolas said.

And after the Draft, until May 10, Dokolas be leading tours around Lambeau Field, giving guests an opportunity to watch the take-down of the Draft Theater.

Like many Wisconsinites, he said he's looking forward to the NFL Draft.

"I'm pretty excited, actually. Really excited about it. A lot of things happening in Green Bay," Dokolas said.

As excitement builds around the NFL Draft, he says this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Green Bay and football fans across Northeast Wisconsin.

"To see the stage, to see the activities going on, it's just going to be something unique for sure," Dokolas said.

While construction for the Draft is underway at Lambeau, the Atrium, Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours remain open during regular hours at Lambeau Field.