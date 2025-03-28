Plan ahead: Road closures near Lambeau Field begin Saturday

Part of Lot 3 at Lambeau Field is closed for construction crews and equipment, marking the first activity where the Draft theater will be, at the corner of Lombardi Avenue and Oneida Street

The first phase of road closures for Draft consruction begins Saturday morning, closing the following roads in both directions until May:

Oneida Street, between Lombardi Avenue and the southernmost point of Lambeau Field Lot 1 Armed Forces Drive, between Oneida Street and the 'Blue' parking lot across the street from the Resch Center



Friday is the last day until May you'll be able to drive the section of Oneida Street adjacent to Lambeau Field. The portion from Lot 1 at Lambeau up to Lombardi Avenue will be closed starting Saturday for construction of the NFL Draft theater.

The first visual signs of the NFL Draft have arrived at the corner of Lombardi Avenue and Oneida Street, where the Draft Theater will be.

Crews and construction equipment have arrived to prepare building the theater. The green barriers separating the parking lot and Oneida Street have been removed and replaced by traffic cones.

Oneida will close in this area Saturday morning at 7 a.m., and remain closed until early May. Part of Armed Forces Drive will also close.

"Traffic will be routed southbound on Oneida Street, to Lombardi, to Holmgren [Way], Holmgren to Mike McCarthy [Way], and then back over to Oneida Street," Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said.

The detour will be the same in the opposite direction, Gregozeski says. He adds that the closures won't just affect commuters — but anyone coming to an event at the Resch Expo or Resch Center in the next six weeks.

"Parking is going to be a concern," he said, "[because] part of the closures will likely include portions of the parking lots over at Lambeau Field."

The Green Bay Gamblers hockey team — which plays at the Resch — posted this graphic, saying anyone coming to their games will have to enter on the Holmgren Way side of Armed Forces Drive.

"Coming off of Holmgren Way onto Armed Forces to get to the Blue lot for parking is open," Gregozeski said. "And then obviously at this time, until we get closer to the Draft days, on-street parking, where it is permitted, is still allowed."

The Packers tell NBC 26 they'll be releasing more information about parking lot closures sometime Friday. Stay tuned on NBC 26 on air and online.