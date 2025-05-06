TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Roadways around Lambeau Field are fully open to through traffic for the first time in weeks as the NFL Draft campus disappears from the face of Titletown. NBC 26 asked neighbors how they're feeling now that the Draft is in the rearview.



Meet two people who live within blocks of Lambeau Field

One woman lives in a duplex where one unit is a rental property for tourists

Another longtime resident has lived in her family home for decades

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Crews could be seen working Monday to remove the blockades for NFL Draft-related road closures. As of the afternoon, Oneida Street and Armed Forces Drive are once again fully open to through traffic.

Watch Pari Apostolakos' full broadcast story below:

Roads reopen around Lambeau Field after NFL Draft

Ashwaubenon village officials confirm to NBC 26 any remaining closures would only be lane closures. Traffic should be able to mostly move through as normal around Lambeau Field.

As the traces of the NFL Draft disappear as quickly as they came. I spoke with some neighbors about how they're feeling now that traffic is opened up again.

"I will say it has been nice backing out of my driveway because it's been so dead over here, but I think everything was handled so well," Erin Peterson said. Peterson, has lived at the corner of Oneida and Lombardi for 15 years.

"When we went to, like, the city council meetings and saw all the road closures I definitely got nervous and I was a little annoyed by it at first," Peterson said. "But once it actually happened it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be."

Bea Froelich has lived in the shadows of Lambeau Field since the 1960s. She says she loved people watching as fans from every team strolled by her front door.

"Glad it's over but I was looking forward to it and I enjoyed it," Froelich said.

A season ticket holder since the '50s, Bea says she will always back the Packers.

"Knowing all those important people are going to be a block away from your house, I kinda went oh, you know that's pretty interesting," she said.