Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance tailgates in Titletown

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Vice Presidential nominee Senator JD Vance touched down in Green Bay Sunday, tailgating and serving beer at Krolls West, just across the street from Lambeau Field.



Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at Krolls in a surprise visit before the game on Sunday

Dr. Kristin Lyerly, the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, responded to Vance's appearance

Tailgate attendees Sunday morning in Titletown say Vance should focsu on the cost of living for everyday Americans if elected with former President Trump

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at Krolls West on Sunday morning before he made his way to a Packers tailgate event.

Vance was serving Packers patrons when he asked, how they felt about Bud Light.

"Miller Light! Good, no Bud Light, right?"

While Vance was at Krolls West, Dr. Kristin Lyerly the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, said that Vance was an interruption to the Packers game Sunday morning.

"It's a distraction. We're here to watch the Packers," Dr. Lyerly said.

This is Senator Vance's second trip to Brown County this election cycle, as we get closer to Election Day.

Sue Tellosk, a guest at the tailgating event, said that tackling the cost of living is the first thing the Trump-Vance campaign should focus on if they get elected.

"People can say they're from middle class America but, I mean, their idea of middle class and mine are very different," Tellosk said. "And I think middle class is definitely having trouble putting food on the table, putting gas in their car. I mean, just living."

I did try to ask Vance how the Trump-Vance campaign will address the cost of groceries and everyday living. He did not answer, and, during this visit, he did not take questions from reporters.

At the tailgate, Vance brought up a conversation with former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway. Elway told him football is like war, and Vance compared it to politics.

"Now I'd say that's true of politics too, because we win political contests on momentum, but we also win political contests on hard work."

While giving his speech in Titletown, Vance told those in the crowd to vote for Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde this November.

In response, Dr. Lyerly says Senator Vance's words might sound good to voters, but sound insincere to her.

"When I think of JD Vance, I think about hypocrisy. I think about the things that he says so smoothly, but what is the truth behind those words?" Dr. Lyerly said.

After his trip to Wisconsin Sunday, Vance's next stop will be in Arizona on Tuesday and Vice President Harris will be in Waukesha County on Monday.