Politics at Lambeau draws mixed opinions among fans

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — With the election just days away, Republican Nominee for U-S Senate Eric Hovde held a small tailgating event in Titletown.



Eric Hovde's private tailgating event was in the Lyndahl Funeral Home parking lot

Packer fans reacted to politicians campaigning around Lambeau field during Sunday football

Outside Lambeau on Sunday before the Packers took on the Lions fans with mixed feelings held tailgates

Packers fan Dawn Ludwig says enough is enough with politicians campaigning around Lambeau Field.

"It's Packer Sunday. Leave us alone. We hear enough of this every other day. The election's coming up. I just want to enjoy the game and be a Packer fan and cheer" said Ludwig.

Her husband Darcy Ludwig said that everyone can express their political opinions as long as they leave them alone to enjoy the Packers game.

Eric Hovde, Wisconsin's Republican Nominee for U-S Senate says that he's been on the ground campaigning since day one of the race.

"From the day I got into this race I've been out there meeting with people, shaking hands" Hovde said.

Some tailgaters like Richard Marke say that politicians should use events like tailgating as a way to meet with voters.

"I think they should use it like they shouldn't believe you know... I think the politicians should meet the people. They gotta walk the factory floors... Talk to the people meet them shake their hands because we- technically they work for us. Not the other way around" Marke said.

With election day on Tuesday, Hovde and Senator Baldwin will be campaigning across Wisconsin all day on Monday.