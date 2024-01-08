Playoff bound: Green Bay fans pleasantly surprised by Love, Packers

Packers fans expressed surprise and joy after Sunday's victory over the Bears, as the team qualified for the playoffs in the first season with Jordan Love as starting quarterback

The win marked Green Bay's tenth straight against Chicago

The Packers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 14 in Dallas for NFL Super WildCard Weekend

First video shows fans celebrating the win after the game, second video shows fans speaking pregame about the rivalry

Packers fans were in a festive mood at Lambeau Field after the victory over the bears, many saying they were pleasantly surprised the team made the playoffs in Jordan Love's first year as the starting quarterback.

"Jordan Love absolutely is the guy moving forward," George French III said.

"I think he has proven he is the guy," Zach Kanouth said.

"Jordan Love is him," Dylan Ballard said. "He's better than Aaron Rodgers in my opinion."

Celebration abounds after the game — and even a victory cigar or two.

The common theme was appreciation for the young signal-caller leading the way.

"We've gotta be grateful that we have another great quarterback: Jordan Love," Connor Edwards said. "He came in here, first-year starter, and just over-exceeded ever single expectation that he had, and led a team to the playoffs."

Former Packers first round draft pick Derek Sherrod agrees — and the former offensive lineman said the rivalry atmosphere made for a great experience as a fan.

"The fandom was spectacular tonight," Sherrod said. "Just this experience, for everybody to come together and culminate in a win that gets us to the playoffs — exceeds expectations."

The Packers win marks their tenth in a row against their rivals from Chicago — which means Tony Spillman will be stuck doing the dishes again.

"We like to bet on who's doing the dishes first," said Spillman, a Bears fan from Chicago.

"We've got a whole new thing going, a whole new season going," said Whitney Spillman, a Packers fan who celebrated her birthday at the game.

Next up for the Green and Gold is a playoff matchup with the Cowboys — another team Green Bay has dominated recently, winning nine of ten.

Sherrod expects the fans to go where the team does.

"You already know that the Packer nation travels far and wide when it comes to playing games across the country," Sherrod said.

The lights will soon go down on Lambeau for the season, but the Packers are off to Dallas for the playoffs, and we'll see the Green and Gold faithful right back here next season.

