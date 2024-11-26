Packers fan denied signed ball at 49ers fan party; Niners sending alternate gift

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — A group of Packers fans attended a "49ers Invasion" party at an Ashwaubenon sports bar Saturday, and were surprised when one of them won a raffle for a signed football — yet didn't receive it.



Joseph De La Rosa has been a Packers fan "since [he] came out the womb," and was wearing his Jordan Love jersey to the party, which he attended because his family members visiting from Las Vegas are 49ers fans

His number was called as the winner of a drawing for a football signed by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year

The on-stage hosts joked with the teen briefly, then did not give him the prize, allegedly saying they would get him something else

A video now going viral on Joseph's brother's Facebook page shows the full exchange between Joseph and the hosts

The party took place at The Bar on Holmgren Way — the restaurant tells NBC 26 it was just the host venue for the event, and had nothing to do with the raffle

Some on social media have speculated that refusing to provide the prize is illegal — the Wisconsin Division of Gaming did not respond to requests for comment Monday, but its website and phone line say a sweepstakes is not a raffle because no purchase is necessary, and therefore not regulated

The "raffle" at the 49ers Invasion was free to enter, as guests were automatically entered when getting a free general admission ticket

The 49ers tell NBC 26 they are now mailing Joseph a helmet autographed by safety Tanaloa Hufanga

Video above shows part of the party Saturday, and Joseph's reaction Monday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

The San Francisco 49ers held a pregame party here Saturday for the visiting fans, but there were a couple of Packers fans in attendance, too. They say they caught some heat from the Niners faithful, as expected, but none of them could have predicted what would happen hen one of them won a prize — or thought he did.

Brothers Joseph and Samuel went to the party with family members who are Niners fans.

When it was time to raffle off a football signed by running back Christian McCaffrey, Joseph had the winning ticket.

"[They] said my number, and I was all excited to receive the ball," Joseph said.

The gold and scarlet crowd razzed the 14-year-old, which didn't surprise his older brother.

"I started filming right away," Samuel Strom said. "I was expecting him to be messed with, and the booing was expected as well."

Joseph was ready for it, too.

"I was laughing, at first," he said.

But he was still expecting to get the ball — but the hosts said no, later giving it to a 49ers fan instead.

"Unfortunately, they said I couldn't, 'cuz I was rocking the Packer gear," Joseph said. "I felt embarrassed. I felt judged, just because I love the sport; love football and everything about it."

The ball would be worth about $100, according to a local sports memorabilia store, but Joseph didn't plan to sell it, anyway.

"I would've kept it and put it in my room with all my other signed stuff," he said. "[I'm a] big sports guy."

Joseph got a pair of sunglasses instead, provided by the event's corporate sponsor, Zenni Optical.

Later, he says 49ers representatives at the party promised him something else in the mail.

A spokesperson told NBC 26 the team still wants to make sure Joseph has something to remember after not getting the ball.

"There was no deeper malice meant by it," the spokesperson said. "Just the surface-level friendly banter."

The team says a gift for Joseph is on the way. It's not a signed Christian McCaffrey ball, but a helmet signed by safety Talanoa Hufanga. It's in the mail, and the 49ers hope it will make it to Titletown by the end of the week.

Joseph and Samuel will be back at Lambeau Field Thursday as the Packers take on the Dolphins.

"Go Pack Go," Joseph said. "Let's get this dub on Thanksgiving."

