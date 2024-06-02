Packers announce dates for shareholders meeting, training camp

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Packers fans need only wait another seven weeks before the unofficial kickoff of the 2024-25 season: the annual meeting of team shareholders.

The shareholder's meeting and the first practice of training camp will be on the same day: Monday, July 22.

Team president Mark Murphy announced the news Saturday in his monthly column "Murphy Takes 5."

The first training camp practice will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 22, followed later by the shareholders meeting at 3 p.m.

"We are hoping that many shareholders will come into town for the weekend and stay to watch practice and attend the meeting," Murphy wrote.

Murphy also addressed a fan disgruntled about the games selected for Green package season ticket holders this season, writing "I know that you are upset with our policy and the schedule, which is set annually by the NFL, but you do have several attractive games, including games against the NFC champion 49ers and the up-and-coming Texans."

The Green and Gold are currently in the middle of OTA offseason practices.