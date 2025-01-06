Packers and Bears rivalry heats up during the last home game of the season

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — The rivalry that dates back all the way to 1921 still going strong at Lambeau.



Tailgaters outside of Lambeau Field Sunday morning where families had been set up since 8am

The Siegel family whose family has seen the oldest rivalry since back when the Packers played in Milwaukee

Fireworks at Lambeau between the flyover from the Wisconsin Air National Guard

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Seas of green and gold at Lambeau Field Sunday morning as the Green Bay Packers took on the Chicago Bears.

"It's the greatest rivalry in sports and in America right now" Chicago Bears fan Tim Gallagher said.

One family of Packers fans have a long established family tradition of watching the rivalry games, dating all the way back to when the Packers played in Milwaukee.

"Our grandparents had season tickets so we used to go to the games in Milwaukee County Stadium" Kim Siegel said.

The family keeps the tradition alive by wearing generational Packers attire to the match-up.

"This is the coat my grandmother wore to the games and the hat so her legacy lives on in the next Bears [vs.] Packers game" Sue Siegel said.

Tyler and Molly Mowbray place a yearly wager on the teams.

"Every single year we have a bet about what teams gonna win the most amount of games. This year Tyler and one of my friends decided they have to jump in a lake knowing that the Bears suck" Molly said.

Another couple says that the rivalry even made it into their nuptials.

"The priest never thought that a mixed marriage could work between the bears and packers but here we are almost 20 years later" they said.

Even their kids try to keep the rivalry alive at home.

"Our son is a die hard Packers fan our daughter does her best to keep the peace, she'll cheer for both Bears and Packers" they said.

Though this was the last home game of the season Packers fans were still excited to watch the long-standing rivalry play out.