Neighbors get a taste of Olympics during winter event in Titletown

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — A lack of snow in January didn't stop winter sports in Ashwaubenon from rolling ahead here in February. A special event Sunday allowed people to try some winter Olympic sports for the first time.



The crowd at Titletown for the Winter Games got to experience the ice skating rink in mutiple ways, learning curling, figure skating and regular ice skating

Visitors raced luge sleds down Ariens Hill to see who could record the quickest time of the weekend

First timers at the Winter Games are already excited for the games next year

In Titletown on Sunday, the weather held up for the sixth annual Winter Games.

"We typically see about 5,000 over the weekend — so we saw a nice group of people yesterday, it was a little bit colder, so a little bit lighter, so we expect today we're gonna see a lot of people," said event organizer Dawn Ruchala.

She says the free event offers multiple Olympic style activities for families, including a luge challenge on Ariens Hill, learning how to curl, figure skating lessons and a biathlon.

Kendra, who was with her grandma and sister, says that it's her first time at the Winter Games, and she was most excited for the luge — and of course to be on the ice for first time.

"To go down [Ariens Hill] and go skating," she said.

Emelia Lichty's plan was to just go ice skating today but when she saw the Winter Games, she knew she had to try them.

"I like to joke that I'm good at everything so I was like 'I'll just try everything,'" Lichty said.

While Emelia was at the Winter Games she picked up curling, a sport she's never taken a shot at.

"I just knew it was the sport you go like this for, so I've never tried it but it was fun," Lichty said.

The 2025 Winter Games came to a close Sunday evening but Emelia says next year she hopes to see her friends out on the ice too.

" I think it would be fun to come with all our friends and see how everyone does," Lichty said

You can find more events happening in Titletown on its calendar.