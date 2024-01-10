More snow, more dough: Some enjoying economic boost of first major winter storm

Titletown's winter recreational activities were closed Tuesday due to inclement weather, but some workers in the district still enjoyed the economic boost of the snowfall

Hinterland Brewery said it enjoys good business from walk-ins and takeout orders on winter storm days

One high school student said it was the first day of the season he could make extra money shoveling snow

Video shows snowfall and accumulation Tuesday night

This winter storm has been as advertised — and it caused some people to not have work or school. But for others, it was a business opportunity.

"I ain't got nothing better to do on a school night, where it got canceled, so I was like 'sure,'" Patrick Gorecki said.

Gorecki is a junior at Seymour High.

He jumped at the chance to make an extra buck shoveling snow — saying he could use the money.

"Really just having it for college or in the future," Gorecki said.

Since this is the first major storm of the season, it's the first time he's been able to work the side job.

"I'm hoping there's a lot more," Gorecki said.

Patrick isn't the only person hoping the storm yields some extra dough.

Next door, Hinterland Brewery head chef Steven Glasl says the restaurant chose to stick it out and stay open — despite the ice rink and tubing hill being closed.

"Hinterland itself kinda thrives in this type of weather," Glasl said. "We do well in business — whether it be a snowstorm, a thunderstorm, anything like that."

He says dicey weather can bring more diners and takeout orders than a typical weeknight would.

"I'm expecting a lot of walk-ins, a lot of unplanned people coming in," Glasl said. "But we're ready for it."

Both Glasl and Patrick say they like the snow and the opportunities it provides.

"Hopefully next year, we get some, but from what it's looking like, it's not going to be much," Gorecki said. "We just gotta enjoy it while we can."

Patrick said he isn't just hoping for more snow — but for some colder temperatures so he can go ice fishing.

It isn't ice fishing, but the Titletown staff said Wednesday could be a perfect day for tubing and ice skating, as both could be back open with less treacherous weather.

