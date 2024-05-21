Gov. Evers promotes passenger train line to Green Bay for 2025 NFL Draft

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers visited Lambeau Field and the Packers Hall of Fame Tuesday alongside Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers, as part of a tour for National Travel and Tourism Week.



Gov. Evers hinted a possible passenger rail line for the 2025 NFL Draft, telling media, "I know our Department of Transportation is meeting with Amtrak and others, so it's our hope that that is absolutely going to happen."

Gov. Evers added that he hopes a passenger rail line to Green Bay will be made permanent.

Gov. Evers also called for the state's Joint Committee on Finance to release $10 million in Opportunity Attraction and Promotion Fund money, aimed at promoting Wisconsin as a premiere host and major destination for large-scale events.

The state's 2023-25 biennial budget invested approximately $34 million to "raise Wisconsin’s profile across the country," according to the Evers Administration.

