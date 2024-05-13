Former congressman Mike Gallagher starts new job at TitletownTech

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Former Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher has joined TitletownTech as Senior Strategic Advisor, the venture capital firm announced Monday.

"With his extensive experience in national security, technology policy, and public service, Congressman Gallagher is uniquely positioned to support TitletownTech’s mission of driving innovation and economic growth in Wisconsin and beyond," the Ashwaubenon company said in a news release.

Gallagher resigned as Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District representative in April. He was served in Congress beginning in 2017. He gained influence in the Republican Party as a top national security expert, serving as the chair of the high-profile Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. This position made him the youngest committee chair in recent history.

"I am excited to join TitletownTech and contribute to its mission of transforming Wisconsin into a hub of technological innovation," Gallagher said in the release. "Wisconsin is on the front lines of geopolitical competition in the 21st Century, and has a critical role to play in enhancing America’s economic competitiveness in general and technological leadership in particular. I look forward to working with the TitletownTech team to drive Wisconsin’s growth by making it the best destination for top-level tech-talent and thereby advance America’s national security interests."

TitletownTech says in his new role, Gallagher will use his expertise to enhance the firm's impact on high-growth startups and existing businesses exploring technology-driven transformations. The firm says they are continuing to invest in and support innovations in multiple sectors including advanced manufacturing and construction, supply chain and logistics, digital health, agriculture, water and the environment, and sports and media.

"Bringing Mike into our organization is a critical step forward in our commitment to innovation and competitiveness," TitletownTech Managing Partner Craig Dickman said in the release. "His leadership in Congress and deep knowledge of technology and security will be crucial as we continue to back transformative companies in various sectors."

