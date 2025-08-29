Fans react to blockbuster Micah Parsons trade

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers fans are celebrating what some are calling the biggest trade in franchise history after linebacker Micah Parsons announced he'd be joining the team.

Ben Hurley was out and about in Titletown, unafraid to represent his Packers after the blockbuster move.

"Me and my Dad were talking earlier. This is the biggest thing to happen in Wisconsin sports since Giannis signed the extension to stay in Milwaukee," Hurley said.

"Oh yeah. For sure," Hurley said when asked if he'd need to get a Micah Parsons jersey.

Friends Saif Ighzawi, Jordan Tree, and Sawyer Birkle said they are still taking in the news, admitting they didn't think the Packers had a chance to land the star defender.

"No. I didn't. I thought Jerry Jones was just going to, you know, pay him, and it was going to be done," said Jordan Tree.

"It's crazy. When I got the phone- when I got the, you know, the notification, I was in shock. I was calling my friends. He's like 'oh, we got Micah Parsons!' I go 'you're joking, right? We did NOT get MICAH PARSONS!'" Tree added.

But Packers fans weren't the only ones with something to say about the trade.

Carmen Romo, a Cowboys fan adorned in full Dallas gear, happened to be out in public as the trade news dropped. The Green Bay native said it wasn't because of the trade that she was wearing Cowboys colors.

"Did you expect this to happen today?"

"No, I didn't," Romo laughed. "My husband, he took a bath and he [just threw on] his Cowboys shirt and I said 'I'll wear one too.'"

Despite being a Cowboys fan in Packers territory during the trade announcement, Romo said other fans were sympathetic.

"Here? Right now? They were like 'oh my gosh, we are so sorry for you.' And I'm like 'oh, but we're happy. We live in Green Bay!'" Romo said.

Romo does support the Packers, albeit not as much as her Cowboys. However, she says it's all in good fun.

But as a Cowboys fan? She hopes to have the last laugh.

"If you guys win the Super Bowl? It's because of us," Romo joked.

