Fans bid Mark Murphy a happy retirement, welcome new Packers leadership

LAMBEAU FIELD (NBC 26) — Thousands of Packers shareholders packed Lambeau Field to witness the leadership change and congratulate Murphy on his nearly two decades of service to the organization.

If you're not a shareholder or couldn't make it out to Lambeau, here's our recap of the big day.

Packers bid Mark Murphy a happy retirement, welcome new leadership

"This is my favorite day of the year. And this is the most unique business meeting in the entire world," Murphy said during his final shareholder meeting as President & CEO of the Packers.

Murphy reached the organization's mandatory retirement age of 70, paving the way for Policy to step into the leadership role.

Policy, who has served as the Packers' COO and general counsel since 2018, acknowledged the transition with humor.

"I'm used to addressing people and having to adjust the microphone because I've spoken after Mark for the last 13 years," Policy said, poking fun at Murphy's height. "One of the media members asked me 'what's the biggest difference between you and Mark?' And I answered 'well, I'm short.'"

It's common knowledge that the Packers do not have owners, instead allowing fans to own "shares" of the team. And it was those very shareholders who showed out in force to witness the passing of the torch—whether it was applause, to "Go Pack Go" chants, and emotional tributes to Murphy's legacy.

In his final media address as the Packers current President & CEO, Murphy reflected on his time with the organization.

"Well, hopefully, talk a little bit about it, hope they feel like I've left the organization better than I've found it. I noticed our fans are tremendous, but when they feel like they get to know the kind of person you are, that allows them to really feel good about who you are and the leadership you are providing," Murphy said.

So as Murphy departs for a new emeritus role with the team—and a future Packers Hall of Fame berth—Policy is taking over with significant momentum as the team's training camp kicked off earlier this week, with shareholders and fans alike hoping for a successful 2025-26 NFL season.

And, maybe even a Super Bowl, too.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.