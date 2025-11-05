Families of late military members come together to honor loved ones with help from Packers

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — In Titletown Wednesday the families of fallen military members came together for a tour of Lambeau Field and a meaningful craft with some Green Bay Packers players.

It's part of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, also known as TAPS, helping the people who survive the loss of these service members by coming together to honor their lives.

Among those in attendance was the family of Sgt. Austin Millard of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, who died by suicide three years ago Tuesday. His uncle, Jeff Jansen, said losing a family member is like losing a part of a team, a cog in a wheel that, when it's gone, doesn't run the same.

"Being around other survivors meant a lot for our family," Jansen said. "Obviously the holiday season is always tough, but, when we have an event like this, this helps to bring us more, more together and be able to support each other."

"It's all about supporting each other," Jansen added. "Nobody's in this alone."

Green Bay Packers players Aaron Banks, Malik Heath, Darian Kinnard, Lukas Van Ness and Malik Willis all helped the families paint wooden American flags to honor their late loved ones.

If you're a survivor who needs assistance or you want to learn more about the tragedy assistance program, visit their website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800)-273-8255.