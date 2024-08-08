Breakdancing to make Olympic debut as hip-hop dancing grows in popularity locally

TITLETOWN (NBC 26 — Known to most as breakdancing, "breaking" is in the Olympics for the first time in Paris.



Four Americans will compete in the competition, two men and two women — sometimes known as B-Boys and B-Girls in breaking lingo.

Breaking originated in the Bronx, New York, in the 1970s as part of hip-hop culture.

The women's competition is Friday, and the men compete Saturday.

You can watch the competition on NBC 26 and Peacock.

Forever Dance Company says it's grown from 75 dancers to 230 in its first 14 years — and hip-hop classes are growing in popularity.

NBC 26 visited the company to learn more about the sport – and learn some moves.

I'm your Titletown neighborhood reporter Karl Winter, this is dance instructor Cassie, and we're learning about hip-hop dancing, and how break-dancing, known professionally as breaking, is in the Olympics.

This dance company near Lambeau Field has added 18 families this year — and one of the most popular classes might surprise you: hip-hop for 3-to-6 year olds.

"We probably had four recreational hip-hop classes just for that age group alone, just because they really enjoy it," instructor Cassie VanStraten said. "We're definitely continuing to grow, which is awesome."

VanStraten, who teaches multiple types of dance at FDC, says the high-energy rhythm of the hip-hop dancing draws young dancers.

One type of hip-hop dancing is breaking — which is about to make its medal debut in Paris.

"It's a lot of athleticism in terms of keeping it more grounded, as opposed to being on your toes," VanStraten said.

"I'm happy to have some sort of dance in the Olympics," dancer Lucy Hurst said. "In the future, I'd love to see others, but I think that's pretty cool."

The breaking in the Olympics is a one-on-one competition, with breakers "battling" in a series of routines.

"It can be more your own style, versus having to execute and move and everyone looking the same," VanStraten said.

Judges score the breakers based on five categories:



musicality

vocabulary

originality

technique

execution

For dancer Lucy Hurst, who has been coming to FDC since she was 7 years old, solo performances can sometimes be easier than team competitions.

"If you're one person, you can change it," Hurst said. "You can just do whatever and freestyle it."

I learned a hip-hop dance of my own, after a crash course from Cassie, and turns out popping and locking is tougher than it looks!

Olympic breaking, Friday and Saturday on NBC!