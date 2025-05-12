50 Years strong, Hmong American day celebration at the Neville museum

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — On Sunday, the Neville Museum hosted its third annual Hmong American Day celebration, bringing the community together to honor their heritage.



Elizabeth Sengkhammee, a first-generation Hmong American, shares her family’s journey

Organizer Katie Thao describes how events like these are important for teaching younger generations about their heritage

Myla Vang describes the pride in her heritage, saying she’s grateful for the opportunities she has

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For Elizabeth Sengkhammee, a first-generation Hmong American and a member of the Hmong community in northeast Wisconsin, the day was about more than just celebration it was a moment of reflection.

"It's just real special to celebrate us. We've had a lot of trials and tribulations and sacrifice to come to America," Sengkhammee said.

Her parents fled the Vietnam War and spent time in refugee camps before coming to America with help from a Baptist church in Ohio. They eventually settled in northeast Wisconsin.

"It was really hard for my parents just to see them coming to a new culture," Sengkhammee said.

On Sunday, she joined hundreds of fellow Hmong community members to commemorate 50 years of Hmong American history, honoring their journey, resilience and contributions to the United States.

Now, she's passing the Hmong culture on to her daughter, Myla, a powerful way to keep their family history alive.

"I'm proud to be Hmong because of the hardship our ancestors went through so we are given the opportunity to be successful," Myla Vang said.

Organizer Katie Thao said events like this are crucial for teaching the younger generation about their heritage.

"We still want them to learn the Hmong values, the Hmong beliefs, so we try as hard as we can to educate them, to expose them to events like this," Thao said.

Members of the Hmong community say they hope that the event helps ensure their contributions and history are recognized, celebrated, and passed down to future generations.