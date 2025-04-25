32 picks down, 225 to go: fans, former Packers react to the NFL Draft's 1st round

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — NFL fans showed up in force for day two of the draft, sharing reactions to day one picks and braving the weather for another round of football fun.



Green Bay fans powered through some afternoon rain to celebrate day two of the NFL Draft

Reactions to first round picks ranged from joyful tears to bitter disappointment

Packers fan-favorite Gilbert Brown praised the crowds and the electric draft atmosphere

Football fans from across the country were still riding the high of Thursday night—and looking ahead to the next round of picks.

“Dog Pound since 1989. Yeah. 1989. Still going through it,” said Browns fan Stephen Lewis.

He traveled from Iowa to watch the Browns pick. He wasn’t thrilled about their choice to trade back.

“Hated it. I was so bummed,” Lewis said. “We had Travis Hunter at number 2, right? And we trade back for a defensive tackle when we need superstars.”

Chiefs fan Don Lobmeyer, better known as Chiefs Santa Ma Ho Ho Homes, arrived just in time for day two.

He says since the Chiefs are yearly Super Bowl contenders, he isn't concerned about who they pick.

“Any year is a good year,” Lobmeyer said. “Compared to the 50 years of not winning the Super Bowl for that period of time? We’ll take it anytime now.”

Trevor Van Laanen and his 7-year-old son Vance came out to celebrate the Packers finally drafting a wide receiver after two decades.

“It brought happy tears,” Trevor said.

“Yeah, there were happy tears,” Vance added. “Yeah, Dad had some happy tears.”

Outside of the main NFL Draft area, I found myself at a Packers tailgate fit with some former Packers, including fan-favorite Gilbert "The Gravedigger" Brown.

Brown, joined by fellow former Packers Ahman Green and Dorsey Levens, talked with fans about their podcast: Green & Gold G Lounge.

But they also took some time to speak with me about their thoughts on the first day of the draft.

Brown was especially outspoken about the Draft's impact on the community.

“It amazed me last night,” Brown said. “I finally got somewhere and they panned the whole crowd. I was like, ‘oh my God, that’s more people that live in Green Bay that’s out there.’ And I was like … wow.”

Rain or shine, fans were proud to be part of the action—making memories and looking ahead to the final day on Saturday.